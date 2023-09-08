Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical miles or less.
Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, south winds around 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday and Monday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east. Seas 2 to 4 feet.