Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect from Friday at 1 p.m. to Saturday at 1 p.m.
Friday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain likely.
Friday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to around 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.
Sunday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain.
Monday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Tuesday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday night, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.