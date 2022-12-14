Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect Wednesday until 10 p.m.
Wednesday, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Wednesday night, north winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 8 to 11 feet.
Thursday, northeast winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 7 to 9 feet.
Thursday night, east winds 20 to 25 knots. Seas 8 to 9 feet. Rain likely.
Friday and Friday night, southeast winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 9 to 13 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 9 to 12 feet. Chance of rain.
Saturday night, west winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Chance of rain.
Sunday and Sunday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.