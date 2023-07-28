Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory Friday through 8 a.m. Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Friday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Saturday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday and Sunday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Monday through Tuesday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.