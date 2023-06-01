Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northeast 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers.
Saturday, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Showers likely.
Saturday night, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 8 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday through Monday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.