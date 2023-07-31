Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Monday, west winds around 5 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Monday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas around 2 feet.
Tuesday, north winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northeast 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Tuesday night, west winds around 5 knots, becoming north after midnight. Seas around 2 feet.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday and Thursday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday and Friday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.