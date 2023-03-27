Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Monday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming south around 5 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming north after midnight. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy fog. Rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday, north winds 10 to 15 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.
Tuesday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday and Thursday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.
Friday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.