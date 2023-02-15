Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, south winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.
Thursday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 35 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain.
Friday, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain.
Friday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 feet. Chance of rain.
Saturday, W winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.