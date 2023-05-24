Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect from Wednesday at 8 p.m. until Thursday at 8 p.m.
Wednesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday, north winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Thursday night, north winds around 10 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Friday and Friday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday through Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.