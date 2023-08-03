Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, southwest winds around 10 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers. visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday through Monday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday night, south winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.