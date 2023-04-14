Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Saturday, east winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas around 2 feet.
Saturday night through Sunday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday and Monday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming south. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers likely.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.