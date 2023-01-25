Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale watch in effect from Wednesday at 7 p.m. through Friday at 7 a.m.
Wednesday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.
Wednesday night, southeast winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots, increasing to 30 to 35 knots with gusts up to 50 knots after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Rain.
Thursday, southwest winds 25 to 30 knots. Gusts up to 45 knots in the morning. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Rain likely. Vsby 1 nm or less.
Thursday night, west winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Friday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday through Sunday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.