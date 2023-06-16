Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Sinds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Friday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet. Showers with chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Showers.
Sunday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers likely.
Sunday night, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. chance of showers.
Monday through Tuesday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.