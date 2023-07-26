Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.

Wednesday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming S 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.

Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Thursday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.

Friday and Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Saturday and Saturday night, southwest winds around 10 knots, becoming northwest. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Sunday and Sunday night, north winds around 10 knots, becoming west. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you