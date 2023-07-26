Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Wednesday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming S 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday and Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, southwest winds around 10 knots, becoming northwest. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday and Sunday night, north winds around 10 knots, becoming west. Seas 2 to 3 feet.