Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday, south winds 20 to 25 knots, increasing to 25 to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Rain.
Saturday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Rain likely.
Sunday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain likely.