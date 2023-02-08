Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory Wednesday through 7 p.m.
Wednesday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet.
Wednesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Thursday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain.
Thursday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain.
Friday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, west winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.