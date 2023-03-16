Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, becoming west 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Thursday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming northwest 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.
Saturday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.
Saturday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Monday and Monday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.