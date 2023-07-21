Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, east winds 5 to 10 knots Seas around 2 feet.
Friday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas around 2 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday through Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 knots Seas 2 to 3 feet.