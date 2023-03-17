Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night through Sunday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Monday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night Through Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.