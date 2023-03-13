Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Storm watch in effect from Monday at 8 p.m. to Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Monday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 7 feet.
Monday night, east winds 20 to 25 knots, increasing to 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday, northeast winds 30 to 40 knots. Gusts up to 50 knots, increasing to 60 knots in the afternoon. Seas 12 to 17 feet. Rain and snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday night, northeast winds 30 to 40 knots with gusts up to 60 knots. Seas 18 to 23 feet. Rain and snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Wednesday, north winds 35 to 40 knots with gusts up to 55 knots. Seas 10 to 15 feet. Snow likely.
Wednesday night, north winds 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Chance of rain and snow.
Thursday, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Thursday night, northW winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Fri night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.