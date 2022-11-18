Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory through Saturday at 3 a.m.
Friday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Friday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday night, west winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Monday and Monday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.