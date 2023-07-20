Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday and Saturday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday through Monday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.