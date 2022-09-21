Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Thursday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night through Friday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.