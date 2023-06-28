Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Small craft advisory until Thursday at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Areas of fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.

Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Thursday, south winds around 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Thursday night through Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Saturday through Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you