Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory until Thursday at 9 a.m.
Wednesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Areas of fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday, south winds around 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night through Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday through Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.