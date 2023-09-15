Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Tropical storm watch in effect through Saturday evening; north winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 55 knots and seas 13 to 18 feet. Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
Friday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet, building to 6 to 9 feet in the afternoon.
Friday night, tropical storm conditions possible. North winds 25 to 30 knots. Gusts up to 50 knots after midnight. Seas 8 to 11 feet, building to 9 to 14 feet after midnight. Chance of showers after midnight.
Saturday night, tropical storm conditions possible. Northwest winds around 30 knots with gusts up to 55 knots. Seas 13 to 18 feet. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, tropical storm conditions possible. Northwest winds 25 to 30 knots. Gusts up to 45 knots in the evening. Seas 10 to 15 feet, subsiding to 7 to 10 feet after midnight. Chance of showers in the evening with visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday, west winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet, subsiding to 3 to 5 feet in the afternoon.
Sunday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers in the afternoon.
Monday night, southwest winds around 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers in the evening.
Tuesday, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, south winds around 5 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.