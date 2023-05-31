Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Hazy.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Hazy.
Thursday, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday night through Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.