Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Storm warning in effect Friday through Saturday at 1 a.m.
Friday, southeast winds 30 to 40 knots with gusts up to 50 knots. Seas 11 to 16 feet. Rain.
Friday night, southwest winds 30 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
Saturday, southwest winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Saturday night, west winds around 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Monday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Mon night through Tue night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.