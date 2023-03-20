A new rendition of an ancient Sicilian tradition honoring St. Joseph in the nation’s oldest seaport where the first and subsequent generations of immigrants give thanks for their faith and well-being to their patron saint came to a close Sunday.
Felicia Mohan and her friends hosted a nine-day prayer service ending Sunday, March 19, all based at the home of Mohan’s mother, Pat Ciaramitaro. The elaborate altar was erected March 8 and adorned with hand-made and hand-decorated breads among other sacred objects. The nine days of prayer began March 10.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the novena was held via Zoom. Prior to the pandemic, so many attended that the novena was held in the American Legion Hall. At its heart, the event is about a sense of community.
The tradition dates back more than half a century in Gloucester.