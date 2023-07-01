"Find Your Voice" with Sawyer Free Library's summer program

The theme “Find Your Voice” is woven throughout the 2023 summer reading program of Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library.
The public library, currently located at 21 Main St., wants residents to explore their sense of imagination and self-expression. There is a full schedule of free events and programs, from music to author talks and much more.
“Our voices have the power to share stories, express ourselves and spark change,” said Sawyer Free Library Director Jenny Benedict. “The Sawyer Free Library’s summer long program is designed to inspire individuals of all ages to discover the joys of reading, unlock their creativity, and connect with others through the power of words.”
Throughout the summer, there will be special summer-themed programs.
Starting with the youngest readers
The library presents an array of entertaining programs, incentives and educational activities to encourage the children to stay engaged and read for fun.
Students and their families can pick up their Summer Reading Information and Activity Log at the library. Children can register now through Aug. 1, and then read — or be read to — for at least 500 minutes throughout the summer to earn prizes, including tickets to the Topsfield Fair. Registration can be done in person or online.
Among the many programs for families, is an opportunity to get a close look at rainforest reptiles on Friday, July 7, presented by Conservation by Education. On Saturday, July 15, children will learn about snakes of the world with Rick Roth and the Cape Ann Vernal Pond Team; and on Tuesday, Aug. 8, children will meet a variety of insects, bugs and more with Professor Bugman Entomology Adventures.
Throughout the summer, on Thursday mornings, stories will be shared while gardening in the library’s raised gardens with Backyard Growers. On select Tuesday afternoons, young poets can try out rhymes, personification, haiku and more in workshops led by young Gloucester poet Willa Brosnihan.
The library also will host local field trips for children and their caregivers, including a visit to Hammond Castle on Tuesday, July 18, and Maritime Gloucester on July 24.
For tweens and teens
Library staff know how important the summer is for “tweens and teens.” Students entering grades 6 through 12 are encouraged to track their “Summer Reading and Library Adventures” on the official form available on the library’s website to qualify for weekly prize drawings including treats from Bravo, Turtle Alley and other places.
Middle and high schoolers are encouraged to check out the library’s full summer schedule of weekly programs, including creative workshops with local artists. The Young Gloucester Scientist Club will host a series of field trips and a special program in July featuring author Taylor Tyng of the celebrated graphic novel series “Clara Poole and the Long Way Round.”
For adults
For its adult readers, the library offers Adult Book Bingo 2023 for those 18 and older who keep track of the books they read on the library’s downloadable custom bingo card. Each completed line enters the reader in a raffle to win Cape Ann Gift Certificates.
Participation is free. For the complete schedule, registration and summer library hours, visit www.sawyerfreelibrary.org, or call 978-325-5500.