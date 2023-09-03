Gloucester celebrates Labor Day weekend with its annual Schooner Festival, which included some activities for those with their feet planted on the ground.
On Friday evening, the final summer Gloucester Block Party downtown offered music, dining, food and activities for all ages.
Many of the visiting schooners hosted dockside tours of the sailing vessels on Saturday.
Maritime Gloucester hosted Maritime Heritage Day on Saturday at its harbor-front home on Harbor Loop. There were demonstrations and activities throughout the day, including a demonstration on the pier by the USS Constitution’s 1812 Marine Guard in full uniform.
Saturday evening’s events started with a concert on Stacy Boulevard featuring the Hot Tub Piranhas, which broke as the Boat Parade of Lights, which started southbound on the Annisquam River, and went under the Blynman Bridge to the Outer Harbor. The music picked up as the boat parade took a left to pass Gloucester’s working waterfront, looped through the Inner Harbor, then looped back for the fireworks.
The music broke again for the annual fireworks show and ended with more music.
As part of the festivities, there was a new element as special bracelets were handed out to concert-goers, which were also used at the postponed Fourth of July concert on July 8.
The bracelets will not light up if taken home because they are activated through a radio signal while at the event.
The boat parade judges were aboard the Cape Ann Whale Watch’s Hurricane II off US Coast Guard Station Gloucester on Harbor Loop and saw the boats go by twice.
The winners, announced Sunday morning, were “Tribute to Jimmy Buffet,” followed by “Barbie Boat” and “SS Minnow.”