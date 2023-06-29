Fireworks salute Gloucester and its 400+

This year, Gloucester’s July 3 festivities will go off with an even louder bang and longer fireworks show as the city celebrates its 400+ anniversary.
“As this is Gloucester’s 400th anniversary, as part of that celebration of the nation’s independence, the Gloucester fireworks will give a salute to the 400+ and a ‘salute’ will be an understatement. It’s probably the largest display we’ve done since the city’s 375th, “ said Barry Pett, head of the nonprofit Gloucester Fund that organizes the fireworks display.
The fireworks will be set off over Gloucester Harbor, starting promptly at 9:30 p.m.
Prior to the fireworks, there will be the annual Gloucester Fishtown Horribles Parade that steps off at 6 p.m. from Gloucester High School on its way around town.
Live music will kick off on a custom-built stage on Stacy Boulevard near the Blynman (Cut) Bridge at 5:30 p.m., pausing for the parade and resuming after it passes. There is a final set of music when the fireworks conclude.
Pett, also head of the Gloucester Fireworks Committee, said the 2023 show will be longer than a half hour.
“There will be some really nice new shells that people haven’t seen before,” he said. “In saluting the city’s anniversary, the Gloucester 400+ committee gave us a boost to partner with us and how to best salute —- with fireworks, with the flash and loud boom shells.”
Pett said last year’s fireworks show had 1,200 shells with 50 or so “salutes” spread throughout the display. This year’s display will have about 1,600 shells and 400 “salutes.”
“We won’t give it all away but when it happens, you will absolutely be aware of the salutes,” he said.
Pett cautioned dog owners that it will be loud, so they may want to make arrangements to safeguard dogs who are spooked by fireworks.
“This will be an extremely loud display and I would ask people that if they have a dog affected by fireworks, that they prepare,” he added.
In need of continued support
As always, the fundraising for the two summer fireworks shows — the other is Labor Day weekend during the Schooner Festival— is under way.
“We reached out for financial support and we’ve had a very small amount of contributions from our April mailing to 450 businesses and through postings on Facebook,” said Pett.
If anyone made a contribution and noticed a check hasn’t been cashed, they can call 978-281-2822 to confirm whether the check was received.
This year, the cost of fireworks has gone up 34% nationally, noted Pett.
The cost for the July 3 and Labor Day weekend shows are roughly $70,000, and as of this point, the Gloucester Fund has just under $30,000 for that purpose.
“I always like to note that if a family, or individuals, made a donation of $10, we would raise the money,” said Pett.
People can donate on the Gloucester Fireworks Facebook page, through PayPal or Venmo, or checks can be sent to: The Gloucester Fund, 45 Middle St., Gloucester, MA 01930, with “Fireworks” in the memo section.
Pett wanted to thank the many city sectors that provide tremendous support each year, including the Gloucester Police, Fire and Public Works department, Harbormaster’s Office and the many businesses that contribute to make the show happen.
“This is a special event because it’s about everyone celebrating together,” said Pett.
The rain date is July 8, which is also a rain date for the outdoor concert on the boulevard, should that be necessary.