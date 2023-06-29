Fireworks salute Gloucester and its 400+

Gloucester’s July 3 fireworks show, celebrating the nation’s independence and the seaport’s 400+ anniversary, takes place Monday over Gloucester Harbor, starting promptly at 9:30 p.m. Prior to the fireworks, the annual Gloucester Fishtown Horribles Parade starts at 6 p.m. at Gloucester High School on its way around town. The annual outdoor concert on Stacy Boulevard kicks off at 5:30 p.m.