ROCKPORT — The shop used to offer tasty baked items.
These days, the menu at Studio G includes art in a variety of forms — all displayed under high ceilings the hover over some the 8-foot tall works. The space was once home to the bakers of brand name Anadama Bread.
The Studio G space, at 31 Pooles Lane, will be the site of an exhibit this Sunday presenting works by artist Gordon Massman. The open house marks the second annual art show gathering for Massman.
The Pooles Lane site was formerly owned by Bill and Melissa Smith, who employed about 70 workers and 40 trucks to deliver Anadama Bread to locations all over New England, according to “The Legend behind Anadama Bread.”
Fast forward to Sunday’s presentation, which will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Massman said he expects about 150 people to show up to the Sunday gathering — adding the event is open to the public.
“It was such a success, we decided to do a reprise of the new paintings I’ve done since last year,” he said. “I want to continue this as an annual event.”
On Wednesday, Massman was joined by Chris Munkholm of sho sponsor Cape Ann COSMOS. They were putting the finishing touches on the studio space for the exhibit.
According to Massman, the creative process is no easy task.
“The inspiration for the artwork is very emotional,” Massman said. “I try to give my subconscious a free lane. I give it more authority than I do my intellect.”
Massman said he used to be a poet before he realized that he “ran out of language then started repeating my words.”
At that point, Massman turned to painting.
“Painting has really freed me to express myself more joyfully than poetry,” he said. “It has allowed the child inside me to come out and play.”
Massman said everything he does comes out of a “deep place” within that is outside the normal experiences in life. Sometimes he paints with brushes, but at other times, he “throws paint” on the canvas.
“I’m trying to get to some eternal truths,” he said. “Whether I succeed or not is another issue. I do what feels right to me. But the intellect is there.”
Massman is opening the doors of his studio to present16 new paintings, “all large-scale, abstract, profuse and uniquely Gordon,” according to a flier advertising the event.
“On view are a Dr. Caligari’s cabinet of amazing curiosities, including a megalomaniac who has just won the prize of immortality, a swimmer taking his final plunge through dazzling water, the dead and the reborn, an OCD sufferer on his torturous throne, Jesus Christ asleep on asphalt and exhilarating emotional abstracts,” reads his invitation to the public for the open house.
“I believe each of you will have a great time and some of you will carry an image or two from this gallery into the night. I look forward to seeing you all.”
According to Jerry Ackerman of Cape Ann COSMOS, the shop’s paintings are worthy art. But he adds the story also includes the art space itself, once home to the brand-name Anadama Bread.
The art space, Ackerman says, makes “an ideal habitat for artists who work at giant scale — in this case — 8 feet high and even more.”
The Gordon Massman Open House at Studio G, will take place at 31 Pooles Lane in Rockport, from 4 to 6 p.m. According to Massman, food and drinks will be served.
