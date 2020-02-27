Even graduates of Phillips Academy are subject to life’s misfortunes.
That’s one conclusion a reader can draw from “Four Friends” by William Cohan, who graduated from Phillips in Andover in 1977 and recently published this book about some people he knew there.
“I wasn’t trying to write a memoir about myself,” Cohan said. “I was trying to explore the fragility of life through these friendships I had, once upon a time.”
Those friendships faded over the years, and writing “Four Friends” was in part a way to satisfy his curiosity about what had happened to his schoolmates after graduation.
“At that point in our existence, there were no cellphones, Facebook, no easy way to stay in touch,” Cohan said.
But far from a class notes version of his subjects’ biographies, Cohan’s accounts of the lives of Jack Berman, Will Daniel, Harry Bull and John F. Kennedy Jr. are thorough examinations of “promising lives cut short,” as the book’s subtitle states.
None of these men were saints, and Cohan doesn’t hesitate to point out their failures and flaws, while striving to create a balanced portrait of each individual.
“I became increasingly fascinated the more I learned about how they happened to get to Andover; what they did afterward; and how they grew into husbands, fathers and men of the world — and then, yes, how their lives ended just as they were getting going,” he writes.
Phillips Academy provides a good framework for examining their lives, because attending the school entails so many expectations about how lives are supposed to turn out.
“Andover is a place where very big dreams are formed, nurtured and encouraged without the slightest bit of irony,” Cohan writes.
Fatal trajectories
Cohan, who grew up in Worcester and now lives in New York, has written six previous books, four of which were about Wall Street, where he worked for many years as an investment banker.
“What’s happened, I guess, is that I’ve written about what I know or knew a little bit about or had familiarity with,” he said.
In addition to writing books, he contributes regularly to The New York Times, Vanity Fair and Fortune on a range of topics, from economics to art.
“I’ve written a lot over the last 15 years for Art News and the Times about art restitution, which is this idea about art that was stolen by Nazis or Nazi sympathizers during World War II — valuable art that was stolen from the Jewish people and should be returned to them,” Cohan said.
Cohan was prompted to write about his “Four Friends” after considering the lives of two additional Andover graduates, Bruce MacWilliams and David Buck, whose stories he discusses at the beginning of the book.
MacWilliams harbored political ambitions when they were at Phillips, Cohan writes, and impressed most of the people he met with his talent and good looks.
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis even compared him to her late husband, President John F. Kennedy, when she came to campus to visit her son.
But Cohan writes that MacWilliams and Buck, who roomed together in college, both enjoyed driving fast, which resulted in a terrible accident one night when both had been drinking.
The crash left Buck with lingering injuries that plagued him for the remainder of his troubled life and spelled the end of MacWilliams’ dream of a career in politics, Cohan writes.
“It was the slow, tragic death of David Buck following the sudden accident in which he was a drunken passenger that got me thinking about how the trajectory of one’s life can change in an instant,” he writes.
Life on the edge
As everyone knows, death came suddenly for John F. Kennedy Jr., along with his wife, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, and her sister, Lauren Bessette, in 1999, when the airplane he was flying plunged into the ocean near Martha’s Vineyard.
But Cohan’s discussion of Kennedy’s life starts well before that point and considers the full range of his life before, during and after prep school.
Many of these topics, including the tensions in his adult relationships, have been explored in other books, but Cohan relies on interviews with mutual friends, including classmates from Andover, for information and insight.
“I didn’t worry that I was going to be plowing over the same ground,” he said. “I knew that our experience at Andover was unique, and the people I knew from Andover and Brown (University) or George (magazine) who stayed in close touch with him had a unique perspective on him, as well.”
Cohan’s book includes his own observations about Kennedy’s charmed life at Andover, where the president’s son had a habit of borrowing money without repaying the loan.
“For John, the chief reason he seemed to want, or need, money was to buy extracurricular substances, such as marijuana or cocaine,” Cohan writes. “He seemed always to have these items in stock.”
Kennedy also used the Secret Service as a private limousine service, which one night ferried him and Cohan to Bishop’s Restaurant in Lawrence, at an hour when they weren’t supposed to be out of their dorms.
Such restrictions didn’t apply to the president’s son, who may have been the most famous teenager in the world at that point.
“It was an unwritten rule that John F. Kennedy Jr. would not be tossed out of Andover for smoking pot or for drinking or for being with a girl after hours,” Cohan writes.
But the book also explores intriguing aspects of Kennedy’s character, such as the fact that he was a “fully formed, thrill-seeking adrenaline addict,” who went skydiving and took a 10-day solo kayaking trip in the Arctic.
Cohan quotes Sasha Chermayeff, a classmate from Andover, as stating that edgy adventures were essential to Kennedy’s experience of life.
“He really was looking for some kind of depth so that he could really feel like a human being on the planet, in this life,” Chermayeff said.
United in tragedy
While most people on the planet knew who Kennedy was, even during the pre-internet days, Cohan’s other subjects were not remotely as well known.
But readers may find them just as fascinating, both for how they lived and because the circumstances of their early deaths were sometimes mysterious and often heartbreaking.
One of the four, Jack Berman, grew up in a small town in Connecticut, where his parents eventually settled to run a chicken farm after escaping from the Holocaust.
They had limited educations, but hoped their son would become a rabbi, once they recognized his intellectual abilities.
Berman never fulfilled that particular expectation, but did pursue high ideals in his life by working for a social advocacy commission in Providence, Rhode Island, and then as a lawyer in San Francisco.
But Berman’s life was tragically cut short in 1993 by one of his firm’s clients, in a haunting reminder that mass shootings are not only recent occurrences.
Cohan notes that “some good did come from Jack’s murder,” because the shooting at his firm influenced passage in 1994 of the Public Safety and Recreational Firearms Act banning semiautomatic assault weapons — although it was allowed to lapse 10 years later.
“There are 88 gun deaths in America each day and a total of 117,000 shootings each year,” Cohan writes.
Where JFK Jr. could do nothing to disguise his family connections, few people knew that Will Daniel was the grandson of President Harry Truman, and he rarely ever mentioned it.
Daniel was an independent and reflective soul, an idealist with a temper who turned out to have a gift for working with marginalized people, including the homeless.
Social work may seem an unlikely career for a son of privilege, but it resonated with Daniel’s values and his desire to avoid the limelight, making his death after being struck by a taxi seem cruel.
While the general circumstances of Kennedy’s death are familiar, Cohan explores the details thoroughly, then leaves readers to draw their own conclusions about where exactly to place the blame.
He takes a similar approach in the section on Harry Bull, who rose to prominence as a lawyer in Chicago, after a personal crisis in his senior year at Andover and his first term at college.
In 1999, Bull’s empty sailboat was found drifting in Lake Michigan, after he and his two young daughters, 7 and 5, had set out on an overnight trip.
While it seems clear that they went swimming, then failed to make it back on board the boat, Cohan considers the tragedy from every conceivable angle.
“The events of those August days remain nearly inexplicable,” he writes.
This sense of bafflement, which everyone probably feels on learning of an old friend’s death, seems to drive each of the stories in Cohan’s book.
“I just couldn’t get out of my mind that searing contrast between the infinite promise of youth and the harsh reality of adulthood,” he writes.
