Rockport and Manchester-by-the-Sea are both set to hold Independence Day parades and events over the weekend leading up to the Fourth of the July on Tuesday.
Sam Bevins with the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce said the celebrations are Cape Ann traditions.
“It’s a great time for our communities to get together and celebrate, as well as our visitors in our towns,” Bevins said.
The festivities begin this Saturday, July 1 in Manchester, where members of the July 4th Committee have spent months planning the town’s celebration which will include a pancake breakfast, a concert at Masconomo Park on Monday, July 3, and the Independence Day Parade on Tuesday July 4.
Over in Rockport, celebrants can watch the Rockport Firemen’s Parade, and attend a patriotic Rockport Legion Band concert and towering bonfire at Back Beach on the Fourth of July.
Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira said the Fourth of July events are a great tradition in Rockport and draw large crowds.
“It is one of the foundational events of the summer season and one that everyone looks forward to each year,” he said.
The theme of this year’s annual Independence Day Parade is “Centennial Celebration,” as its sponsor, the Rockport Firemen’s Association, is celebrating its 100th year, according to its president, Katie Favalaro. The parade steps off from Rockport High School at 6 p.m.
“We will follow the same route as always,” Favaloro said, “starting at the Jerden’s Lane school complex, left on South Street, through Mount Pleasant Street through Dock Square, up Main Street, right onto Beach Street to Back Beach.”
“There will be bands, floats and horribles,” she said. Free preregistration is encouraged at https://tinyurl.com/2034FiremensParade, or the high school at 4:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July.
The association will give out prizes for floats and horribles after the march.
Also following the parade will be a concert of patriotic music by the Rockport Legion Band at Back Beach, starting at 8 p.m.
After that, residents will spread out blankets and set up beach chairs to view the annual Rockport Firemen’s Association’s Bonfire that will light up the night sky. The bonfire is to begin at approximately 9 p.m.
Vieira said while there are no fireworks in Rockport on the Fourth of July, the town’s Illuminations Night on Aug. 12 will have fireworks.
The weekend celebration, as part of the Rockport Chamber Music Festival, includes the a performance by renowned pianist and composer Stewart Goodyear this Sunday, July 2, at the Shalin Liu Performance Center at 37 Main St. in Rockport. Last year, Goodyear’s performance in the festival of Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” brought the audience to its feet.
This year, he will bring Beethoven’s sonatas, “Tempest,” “Appassionata” and “Moonlight,” along with his own compositions. The show starts at 5 p.m. and tickets run from $50 to $72.
Vieira encouraged those visiting Rockport on the Fourth of July to use the Park & Ride lot on Blue Gate Lane. Parking is free and CATA operates a shuttle service that costs $1 per person each way, 50 cents for seniors and children under 5 are free with an adult.
In Manchester, from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. this Saturday, the 33rd annual Red, White and Blue Pancake Breakfast will be hosted by the Manchester-Essex Rotary Club at Tuck’s Point. Tickets are $10 in advance from the Parks & Recreation Department at Town Hall or $15 at the door. Children 4 to 8 are $5 and younger than 4 are free.
On Monday, July 3, a free concert featuring Richie Rich and the 24K Fund Band will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Masconomo Park.
Manchester’s Fourth of July Parade in Manchester will begin at 10 a.m. at Manchester Memorial School, according to Heather DePriest, a program director at the Parks & Recreation Department.
“Manchester’s annual salute to America is a wonderful tradition, complete with stirring music, precision marching bands, imaginative home-made floats, antique cars and just about anything else that represents the pride and patriotism we all share for our country,” reads a posting about the parade on the Manchester website page for the July 4th Committee.
The parade will finish up about noon at Coach Ed Field Field at the corner of Norwood and Brook Street. DePriest said face-painting and balloon animals will be available for children.
“We encourage people to come to the Coach Field after the parade for the antique cars,” DePriest said. “We will hand out awards for the Best in Show from the parade.”
DePriest said traditionally Manchester has fireworks every other year so town officials can devote the energy and resources into presenting the best show possible. This is not the year for fireworks, she said.
The Manchester parade and fireworks are primarily funded through donations to Manchester’s July 4th Committee. Donations can be made online by going to www.manchester.ma.us/389/July-4th-Committee.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.