Getting some fresh air during COVID-19? Tell us where

Starting to get cabin fever? We are, too.
Now more than ever — as we weather the challenges of the coronavirus — we could use a walk outdoors.
We’re asking readers to lead us to some of the best places in the region to go exploring that are still open to the public.
We want to learn about your favorite places for short jaunts with the kids, outings with the dogs, and longer hikes up hills and through forests. We’re interested in hearing about everything from the more familiar destinations to those off the beaten path.
We’ll be highlighting some favorite springtime hikes and walks next Thursday, March 26, and want to include some of our readers’ picks, too.
Send your suggestions for top hikes and walks in the area — along with your name, hometown and short description of the location — to svartabedian@northofboston.com. Feel free to also include a photograph, current or past, of one of your visits there.
We’ll be compiling all your submissions to share in print and online next week.
