The history of Gloucester will burst in living color off the walls of City Hall at a two-day exhibition of work by members of the Gruppe family, artists who have achieved international renown.
The three generations of artists, spanning well over a century, created artworks of countless subjects, from seascapes to landscapes, from fishermen at work to serene outdoor scenes.
The Gruppe Family Legacy Art Exhibition, a free event of the Gloucester 400+ Committee, runs Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at City Hall, 9 Dale Ave.
Curator and exhibition coordinator Karen Tibbetts said this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to view this combination of artworks.
In the exhibition are more than 25 pieces from Robert Gruppe’s collection of historic marine paintings and some never-before seen paintings from his father, Emile Gruppe (1896-1978), as well as sculptures from uncle Karl Gruppe and a display of Gruppe family history.
“This show is intended to highlight the art and talent on Cape Ann, and we want to honor Robert, a beloved artist of Rocky Neck,” she said.
Additionally, on view will be a rare 1890 painting done in Holland of a Dutch fishing schooner by Charles Gruppe (1860-1940), Robert’s grandfather and Emile’s father. Tibbetts noted that Charles Gruppe’s paintings were hung in the Dutch Royal Palace.
Gruppes in Gloucester
Family scrapbooks in Robert Gruppe’s studio are filled with articles about Charles Gruppe’s death and the notoriety he achieved, as well as stories about his children and grandchildren. Of his four children, son Paulo was a cellist, and Emile, Karl and Virginia became artists. The family lived in the Netherlands where Charles Gruppe painted with the Hague School of Art, but with the threat of World War I, the family returned permanently to the United States around 1913.
“In the early 1930s, Emile found his way to the fishing town of Gloucester, Massachusetts, and to the area known as Rocky Neck, one of the oldest artist communities in the U.S. Here he established his home and The Gloucester School of Painting (1940-1970) in an old school house with his mentor John Fabian Carlson,” according to his gallery bio. That school had more than 7,000 students over the decades.
The Gruppe studio on Rocky Neck, where all of the Gruppe artists have worked on their, was an old schoolhouse built in 1858, which Emile Gruppe purchased in 1929 as a studio when he was living in Rockport. He later moved to Gloucester to reside in one of the nation’s oldest art colonies and a bustling seaport. Today, it’s the Gruppe Gallery, Robert Gruppe’s gallery and studio.
Another family story documents Emile Gruppe presenting President Franklin D. Roosevelt with his painting of the Gloucester schooner Gertrude L. Thebaud, when the president sailed into Gloucester Harbor in 1933. A photo of that moment will be among the memorabilia on the exhibition’s family history wall.
“What is extraordinary is how many artists came from this one family,” Tibbetts said.
Learning from his father
An interview with Robert Gruppe, 79, reveals that he is as colorful as the canvases he paints, with a knack for storytelling and keen observations of life on the Gloucester waterfront. An avid fisherman, his love of the sea is as strong as his love of painting.
An award-winning painter like the two generations before him, Robert was born March 31 during a painting trip.
“Many artists go north to paint snow when there’s a thaw, so my parents waited for the March thaw but perhaps they waited a little too long. There was a storm that night and the only vehicle in town that had chains was the hearse so I went to the (Mary Fletcher) hospital in Burlington, Vermont, in a hearse with my mother and at midnight I was born — so I don’t know if perhaps I was an April Fool’s baby,” he said.
As a baby, he crawled around his father’s Rocky Neck studio surrounded by hundreds of artworks, a foreshadowing of the life he would lead.
He painted his first oil at 12, and as an adult, he knows how fortunate he was to have studied painting with his father, a consummate teacher, for 20 years.
As a child and teen-ager, Robert immersed himself in many areas of interest, though foremost was fishing and art.
In high school, he played guitar in a rock band, The Galaxies, at the YMCA on Friday nights.
“Around that time I started thinking about if I could go to Berklee School of Music but this instructor put a piece of music on the stand and said ‘play this.’ I didn’t read music and knew I wouldn’t last too long there,” he recalled.
After that, he attended Newman Prep in Boston to earn a few more credits to attend Wentworth Institute of Technology where he studied as machinist. But an accident left him totally blind for a week. He had previously lost sight in the other eye in an accident playing when he was 9.
He never returned to Wentworth, and at 20, Robert began to study with his father.
“I think it was actually a blessing, because I think I can see better with one eye than two. You have one source of information from which you analyze each detail you see,” he said. “And I love color and I gravitate to it all the time.”
Like his father, Robert said he doesn’t paint to any exactness but lets his artistic vision take over.
His wife Jennifer, a Gloucester native, said that after more than 40 years together, her perspective has changed.
“I view the world around me in a different way,” she said. “I now see the world through brushstrokes.”
Fishing vs. painting
But as a young painter on the city’s working waterfront, he was confronted by doubts about his life path when a local fisherman would always stop to ask Robert about his work.
“This guy named Randy Lafond, a fisherman, asks what I think I would get for the work I was painting, suggesting maybe $50, and then he says he has a check for $1,600 for his work. I said, ‘I probably should be fishing the way I’m going’,” Robert recalled of that era 50 years ago when Gloucester Harbor was brimming with fishing vessels.
His interest in fishing took precedence for a while.
“I bought books on seining and fishing methods of the world and I started reading and reading,” he said. He even brought Scottish seining to local waters. “I wasn’t on land a lot back then if I didn’t have to be.”
Gruppe went from fishing on a 16-foot boat to a 32-foot boat and then a 48-foot boat, and he may have saved Lafond’s life.
“My friend who would wave his checks at me was in trouble off the breakwater and it was a nasty sea with southeast winds and 4-foot waves. He was on that old boat about to break apart. I said, ‘Randy take this line,’ and I pulled him off the rocks and pulled him into the harbor,” Gruppe recalled. “I didn’t have to paint. I could have quit fishing on the money I made then. But I wanted to paint. It gets under your skin — it’s in the family.”
He lamented the decline of the city’s fishing industry in the tightly-regulated environment in which fishermen all must work.
“It’s sad because since I started painting, the fleet has nearly vaporized,” he said. “When hydraulics came into play, you didn’t see the guys out there working the nets because the equipment would do it, and some of the crew became unnecessary. They used to sit down by Felicia Oil with the net on their toes and mending up all the little holes. I learned how to mend from a guy named Orlando.”