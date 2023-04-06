Gloucester High School’s theater program will finish the school year with a production of “Anastasia: The Musical.” This is the final act for the graduating seniors and the grand finale of a busy year for the other students.
Performances are Thursday, April 6, and Friday, April 7, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, April 8, at 1 and 7 p.m. in the school auditorium, {span}32 Leslie O Johnson Road.{/span}
Based on the 1997 animated film, the musical adapts the legend of the Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia, who could have escaped the execution of her family more than a century ago. Years later, an amnesiac orphan named Anya hopes to find some trace of her family by siding with a con man and an ex-aristocrat who wish to take advantage of her likeness to the Grand Duchess, according to the synopsis.
Tickets, $8 to $13, can be purchased online at https://gloucesterhighdrama.blogspot.com/p/tickets.html?m=1 or at the door.
The Gloucester High School theater program received a Massachusetts Cultural Council grant to support student access to theater, which is being used to offer young students an opportunity to reserve a free ticket to this spring production. Children should be chaperoned by an adult. To redeem a free Gloucester Public School student ticket, use the code “GCCFree” and apply it to the cart after selecting your seats.
Follow the fun on the program’s Facebook or Instagram pages: @gloucesterhighdrama.