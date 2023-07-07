Gloucester Stage cooks up 'Stew,' a Pulitzer Drama Finalist

It’s heartbreaking. It’s heartwarming. It’s funny, it’s sad. It’s a 2021 Pulitzer Drama Prize finalist opening Friday night at Gloucester Stage Company as its second play of the 2023 season.
“Stew,” which runs through July 23, and made playwright Zora Howard a 2021 Pulitzer Prize finalist, is a multigenerational American story of a family of Black women, overcoming emotional loss through the healing power of a kitchen and a stove. Pots and pans have power that can overpower loss, is the message of this vibrant and very contemporary play.
And if it’s as hugely well received as its first production of the summer — a “robust” take on Noel Coward’s 1930 ‘”Private Lives” — then you should book your tickets now.
“Private Lives,” which ended its run on June 25 with a hooting, hollering, foot-stomping standing ovation, was a stunning debut for the Gloucester Stage’s new artistic director, Rebecca Bradshaw, who this past spring joined Managing Director Christopher Griffith following a coast-to-coast search.
Young, energetic and brimming with positivity, Bradshaw — who for the past ten years has been producing for theaters in Boston, and most recently, at the Kitchen Theatre in Ithaca, New York — comes with a portfolio of progressive productions and says she is “committed to questioning the world around us through the pieces I put on stage.”
This she certainly accomplished with her deftly contemporized “Private Lives” a play which — to put it mildly — questions the notion that love and marriage go together like a horse and carriage.
“We really leaned into it,” says Bradshaw, of a very physical production of “Private Lives,” surprising the audience by using using the filmic device of slow motion to heighten a brilliantly choregraphed battle of the sexes. “It was very robust,” she says of a closing scene that brought the audience to its feet.
For director Rosalind Bevan, “Stew” is a Gloucester Stage Company debut. A young but accomplished veteran of the Boston theater scene, she is part of Bradshaw’s “entourage” — a production family culled over the years that Bradshaw has brought with her to Gloucester.
“We all know each other and what we can do,” Bradshaw says of the camaraderie that enabled her to pull together a successful production of “Private Lives” in record time.
“I joined in March and we premiered in early June,” she says, “I could never have done that without them.”
Diversity is a priority for Bradshaw. For “Private Lives,” for the role of Syble, which Coward wrote as an upper-middle class English shrinking violet, she cast African American actress Serenity S’rae, who delivered a very feisty, full of beans performance.
The cast of “Stew” is entirely African American, with Sadiyah “Dyce” Janai Stephens as Lil’ Mama, Janelle Grace as Nelly, Breezy Leigh as Lillian and Cheryl D. Singleton as Mama.
“This story is a beautifully crafted comedy-drama inviting audiences to deeply understand these four resilient women,” says Bradshaw. it “feels familiar without being cliché, delivering a captivating story that’s intimate, funny, and heartbreaking in equal measure,” says The New Yorker. One of the “11 theater productions to see this summer” says WBUR‘s Jacquinn Sinclair. One of the “7 theater productions to see this summer” echoes Boston.com.
Paula Plum, Gloucester Stage’s interim artistic director, says she is “beyond thrilled with our selection of plays this year ... which were chosen with joy in mind. Each play has wit and humor that will entertain and also provoke and inspire.”
Not to mention, bring audiences to their feet.