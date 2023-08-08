The Health Department’s Prevention Team is inviting the community to an afternoon of free bowling and pizza for the Gloucester Youth Leadership Council’s open house.
The event is Thursday, Aug. 10, 3 to 6 p.m., at Cape Ann Lanes, 53 Gloucester Ave., Gloucester.
Community members of all ages are welcome to stop by and bowl, eat pizza and meet the Prevention Team — including new Youth Development Coordinator David Tucker — while learning how to get involved with efforts to promote mental health and wellness.
Middle and high school students can learn about the Gloucester Youth Leadership Council, a group of young people interested in making positive change in their community.
Students who take part in the council can earn community service hours, paid stipends, leadership experience and skill building; and can go on fun trips and share experiences with friends.
The Gloucester Youth Leadership Council is an arm of the Regional Youth Prevention Network, a coalition based out of the Gloucester Health Department. Its mission is to create communities conducive to optimal social, emotional health and wellness for all young people by connecting direct service providers to close gaps and share prevention resources and best practices.
The Gloucester Youth Leadership Council is led by young people who decide together their strategies for social change.
Participants receive training in leadership skills, social justice, civic action, public health and other topics that pertain to teen health, prevention and positive youth development.
In addition to making change in the community through civic action, peer-education and community service, they will be charged with planning engaging events for young people to increase access to protective factors that can help decrease high-risk behaviors such as substance use and violence.
For more information, you may contact David Tucker, 978-325-1302, or visit the Prevention Page on the Gloucester Health Department website at https://gloucester-ma.gov/227/Regional-Youth-Prevention-Network.