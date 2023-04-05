For hundreds of years Christians have walked the Stations of the Cross, a sequence of 14 works of art or prayer spaces in which the last day of Jesus is remembered. This year, mindful of tragedies across the globe — the war in Ukraine, earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, the climate crisis and more — Annisquam Village Church invites the community to join in a Good Friday Ecumenical Prayer Walk on Friday, April 7, at 1 p.m.
Walkers will meet at the Fisherman’s Memorial on Stacy Boulevard to walk towards Boudreau Field at the corner of Western and Hough avenues, and back, pausing along the way to listen to short stories from around the world and offer brief prayers. The walk is approximately 1 mile in length. Walkers are encouraged to wear or hold symbols of peace and solidarity.
Donations will be collected for Americares (americares.org), a health-focused relief and development organization that responds to people throughout the world affected by poverty or disaster with life-changing medicine, medical supplies, health services and programs.
More information is available by contacting the Rev. Sue Koehler-Arsenault at 978-281-0376.