A lesson on how honey is made will be a feature of a High Holiday Children’s Fair on Monday.
Chabad Jewish Center of Cape Ann and PJ Library is hosting the event at the center, 37 Main St. in Gloucester, on Monday, Sept. 4, from noon to 2 p.m.
Each stall at the indoor event, designed to mimic a classic street fair, will feature a hands-on activity connected to Rosh Hashanah celebrations. Children will have the opportunity to try an array of activities, crafts and games, from crafting Shanah Tova cards to dipping apples in honey to making their own squishy to creating a holiday mural.
“Alison the beekeeper” will be hand to show how honey is made from start to finish with an interactive demo on the bees.
“Our goal at Chabad is not only to teach children the facts about Judaism, but to inspire them with the joy and fulfillment of living Jewishly,” said Rivky Raichik, co-director at Chabad Jewish Center of Cape Ann.
“At the High Holiday Fair, children will experience the excitement and fun of Jewish traditions and understand how ancestral practices — some thousands of years old — have personal relevance and meaning in their modern lives today.”
Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, begins at sundown Friday, Sept. 15 and continues through nightfall on Sunday, Sept. 17. The two-day holiday commemorates the creation of the world and marks the beginning of the Days of Awe, 10 days of introspection and repentance that culminates in the Yom Kippur holiday.
Although the fair is open to all ages, it’s geared for children ages 2 to 12. An RSVP would be appreciated at Chabadcapeann.com/fair.