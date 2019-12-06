Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing during the afternoon. High 37F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.