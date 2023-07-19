The first-ever major exhibition devoted to the artist Edward Hopper’s Gloucester years will be open to the public at Cape Ann Museum with timed tickets on sale for slots starting on Tuesday, July 25.
The museum is closed to the public Friday through Sunday, July 23, for events associated with the exhibition “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape.”
Another show is opening at the museum to run concurrently with the Hopper exhibit, “Portrait of a Place: Stuart Davis in Gloucester,” which is described as an intimate exhibition of paintings and photographs that illustrate Gloucester’s artistic influence on Davis (1892–1964).
The special Hopper exhibition is possible because of the partnership with the world-renowned Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City, which is the major repository of Hopper’s work, and the collaboration with curator Elliot Bostwick Davis, who brings a career steeped in American art to the creation of this show. Additionally, Rizzoli Electra has published a 224-page hardcover and softcover exhibit catalog written by Davis.
Although Hopper (1882-1967) may be best known for his oil paintings, it was his time in Gloucester in the 1920s that jump-started his slow-moving career. His watercolor of “The Mansard Roof,” a house on Gloucester’s Rocky Neck Art Colony, was his first sale to a public institution when it was sold to the Brooklyn Museum. That was only the start of many changes that were about to happen in his life and artistic trajectory.
The Davis exhibition, which is on display in the center of the Fitz Henry Lane gallery, is presented thanks to individual and institutional lenders, including the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, The Phillips Collection in Washington, D.C., and the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford.
“Stuart Davis’s resonate responses to Gloucester and Cape Ann illuminate how this singularly unique and inspiring place shaped artists in the early 20th century. The museum is thrilled to share these works with audiences in the city that stimulated their creation and remains indebted to Davis’s family for their generosity in providing access to archival materials and photographs which bring this time period so vividly to life,” said Oliver Barker, director of Cape Ann Museum, in a prepared statement.
Davis, who first visited Gloucester in 1915 at the invitation of artist John Sloan, had written that the city “… was the place I had been looking for. It had the brilliant light of Provincetown, but with the important addition of topographical severity and the architectural beauties of the Gloucester schooner.” Sloan moved on to other locations to paint after 1918 while Davis continued to return to Gloucester for many years, according to an exhibition statement.
The Davis show is the third exhibition held within the galley and adjacent spaces that the museum dedicated to the work of Gloucester native Fitz Henry Lane (1804-1865).
“Lane preceded Davis by over 50 years, and interestingly both artists explored the area with paper and pencil before returning to their studios to paint, based on their drawings,” according to the museum.
Martha Oaks, museum curator, noted that the paintings by Davis and those done by Fitz Henry Lane are vastly different in composition, palette and style.
“Despite these differences, being able to view Davis and Lane together in the same gallery is eye-opening and affirms how the importance of one particular place — Cape Ann — has played in the lives of countless artists over the generations,” she said.
Cape Ann Museum is at 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. Cape Ann residents can visit for free on the second Saturday of each month. Additional fees apply for viewing the Edward Hopper exhibition, and timed ticketing is required. For more information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org, or call 978-283-0455 ext. 110.
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.
