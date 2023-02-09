The Cape Ann Museum is working with every area eighth-grader to create original works of art inspired by Edward Hopper.
The program, “A View from my Window,” invites Rockport, Gloucester, Essex, and Manchester middle schoolers to share their perspectives of Hopper’s work based on views from their own homes.
The student program is a prelude to “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann,” the first-ever major exhibition devoted to Hopper’s Gloucester years, featuring work in all media inspired by his time on Cape Ann.
Miranda Aisling, the museum’s head of education and engagement, is visiting three area schools with classes of eighth graders through March to introduce them to Hopper’s work, explain the project, and help the students create their own work depicting their view.
On Thursday, she was at O’Maley Innovation Middle School.
“Hopper and the art scene in Cape Ann are an important part of the area’s history for local students to learn about,” Aisling said. “After a successful partnership with the students last year to present ‘Sculpting Self,’ a collaborative exhibition inspired by Walker Hancock, we are excited to share Hopper’s work with the students and see what they create.”
“I drew the view of Rockport Harbor from my dad’s apartment,” said Ava Mae Mierz, a student at Rockport Middle School, during an earlier session. “I love waking up and looking out when eating my breakfast. I really enjoyed using the paint and appreciating the beautiful views.”
“A View from My Window,” will be displayed in the museum, 27 Pleasant St., from April 8 to May 28, incorporating panels of plexiglass from each student looking back at Hopper to create a visual array of sites around Cape Ann as seen by the students who live here. It will be a prelude to the exhibition “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape,” which opens at the museum on July 22 and runs through Oct. 16.
“For nearly 150 years, the Cape Ann Museum has shared the power of stories to thrill, to teach, to inspire, to forge connections with others, and to celebrate the inexhaustible human spirit that defines Cape Ann,” said Oliver Barker, the museum’s director. “We are so delighted that A View from My Window provides an important opportunity engage and create a meaningful link between the Cape Ann inspired works of Edward Hopper and those students for whom Cape Ann is today home.”