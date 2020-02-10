AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Challenge yourself physically and question your current lifestyle. Aim for a healthier and more practical way to take care of yourself and whatever is essential to you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Proceed with caution. Minor accidents will occur if you aren’t mindful of what’s going on around you. Arguments will erupt if you aren’t willing to compromise.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Make travel plans. Whether a proposed trip is a spiritual, educational or physical journey, it will be a learning experience that will improve your life. Love is encouraged.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll have to be realistic if you want to accomplish your goals. Look at your current surroundings and consider the adjustments required to make your life better.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Look at what’s in front of you and consider what’s required for you to take advantage of an unfolding situation. Underhandedness is evident.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Get involved in activities that help others or will bring you in contact with people from your past.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Keep your money tucked away someplace safe. Your generosity may bring joy to others, but, in the end, it will leave you stressed out and in debt.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Aggressive behavior will make matters worse. If you don’t like what’s happening, find a solution that will counter the problem.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Give your time, not your cash, when dealing with charity events. What you have to offer will be appreciated. The people you meet will enrich your life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — New romantic opportunities may cause uncertainty due to the sudden and unpredictable changes that occur. Look for the positive in everything and everyone.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Get involved in social functions, educational pursuits or travel, and you’ll get a different perspective on the way others operate.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep an open mind and a closed wallet. Don’t pay others’ way. Offer suggestions, but get physically involved.
