You could spend years, or even a lifetime (really!) waiting for a cactus to bloom. Most people wouldn’t put up with such nonsense from a plant.
But then, there are those like me, who don’t mind the wait, love the surprise of a bizarre bud that anyone else might describe as obscene, aren’t particular about the correct nomenclature and chat aloud in admiration of its offering, whatever it might be, certain that such attention and appreciation from me warrants their best efforts to please me.
I inherited my fascination and admiration of plants from my mother, as handed down to her from her mother, and probably generations prior to those. Of great interest to me, along with simply enjoying the plants’ company in a sunny corner of a room in my house, is propagation from a leaf or stem cutting.
Not only am I getting something for free, but I can watch the process, or processes, as various plants offer their progeny to the landscape of my house.
A visiting friend’s rowdy golden retriever puppy knocked over a tall dracaena, heavy with gorgeous leaves spanning 14 by 8 inches and supported by a stem (practically a trunk!) nearly 21/2 inches in diameter. Granted, it was already top-heavy, but I shrieked as I watched the trunk snapped in half.
I wondered if a plant with such a mighty stem would root, as small plants do, in vermiculite; it was worth a try. I had to use a saw to remove the damaged section of the trunk, throwing the remaining segment of trunk out to the compost pile. With great effort to support the mother plant with its huge leaves, it began to put forth roots in a few weeks.
When I saw the root stubs developing on the mother plant, a thought occurred to me. With my garden claw in hand, I walked out to the compost and gently probed through the pile of rotting leaves and banana peels, apple cores and grass cuttings, hoping to locate the stubby, leafless stalk.
When I found it, I washed it off and stuck it also in rooting medium. Uncertain which was its bottom, I held it up to its “rooting mother” and took a guess, comparing the patterns of their stalks.
The compost must have been a welcoming dark and moist grave, and “just the ticket” for the 5-inch segment not only to survive, but thrive. My dad used that expression when something worked out just as hoped for, despite the odds, and this surely did.
Some weeks later, and in its own mix of vermiculate and potting soil, the stalk developed tenacious little roots itself and, concurrently, a leaf that grew day by day larger, protruding disproportionately like a huge flag from the very midpoint of the stalk and looking totally ridiculous. But I loved it! Sometimes, the little absurdities make my day shine as brightly as a first-class miracle!
So I’ve got the baby dracaena and its mother tucked in among the common, everyday geraniums, the giant aloe, the crown of thorns (and two of its babies that I successfully rooted). They keep company with the stapelia gigantean that “flowers” every few years if you respect its pattern of blooming on its own terms.
My stapelia was under the care of a friend last year when we were away on vacation. I was heartbroken upon our return to learn that its velvet-soft stalks chose to put forth not one (the most I had ever witnessed) but four blooms in our absence. Its flowers are fleshy and star-shaped, and beautifully patterned, each petal measuring 6 inches. Nicknamed the “carrion flower,” they depend upon flies for pollination, so their scent, or stench, is revolting. I will never again stick my nose into one, just to test that dimension.
My mother and grandmother always had a few interesting plants in their homes. Some have reached beyond them, into my life and perhaps the lives of my cousins.
For me, a living thing that reaches into another generation, beyond a human life, is lovely. It may stop with me, though; none of my children has a plant in the house. One of my granddaughters expresses an occasional interest but forgets to water them and muses, “They just died.”
But I think that you are on the right track, Clara!
Gloucester resident Susan S. Emerson is a regular Times columnist.
