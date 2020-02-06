Sometimes as I roam around our house these days, I find myself overcome with bewilderment.
It has been “home” for more than 45 years, when in our earlier married years, we returned to Cape Ann, where my husband and I had both grown up. It was a big old Victorian with four bedrooms, just right to hold a third child, born a year or so later.
Lately though, much of what we have and once strived for and felt the satisfaction of owning have become irrelevant as we settle into the groove of being over 70.
For some years now, our children long gone to make their own lives, we have lived mainly on the first floor, with me using only one of the four upstairs bedrooms as an office to write in.
I was in heaven when our son built me a bookcase, stretching from floor to ceiling and nearly covering one whole wall, to accommodate my books and journals. I felt a bit smug that my books touched only one another, no longer pushed in among other people’s books.
But now, I don’t run up and down stairs as easily as I once did, so my books feel farther away. I “visit” them now, and once I’m in their company, I feel time slipping gently away from me. I might sit up there for hours pulling down one or another, revisiting a short story I haven’t read for years, and usually leaving with an armful to read or reread downstairs.
There are “collectibles” we have stumbled upon in antiques shops and junk stores, and now, in places like Gloucester’s wonderful Second Glance, where one might stumble upon a tantalizing mix of “used” things, like extra towels for the bathroom; an ornate Lenox Christmas decoration; a carved walking cane; or a string of lapis beads that someone discarded, pronouncing them “gaudy.”
My husband and I have both sought out and appreciated old things: furniture and dishes, tableware, linens, and the many family artifacts we inherited from our parents. We sense the comfortable history they hold.
My family likes to correct me when I insist that “used” things sometimes have some measure of “soul” rubbed into them. I believe it; otherwise, why am I so drawn to them?
Our four parents have passed on (all within the same four years) to whatever comes afterward. Neither my husband’s two brothers (nor my one) are interested in “things” our parents left behind. All decisions of what to do with the things our parents had held dear were left to us.
Most of those things, along with all of what we ourselves have loved collecting, are still in our house. This, I’ve come to realize, is the root of my bewilderment!
My husband, therefore, has begun to take action. He has identified his solution to the problem of: “How can we rid of ourselves of the mountain of empty cartons collecting in the basement — those cartons that came to our doorstep via UPS and FedEx, transporting everything from bed linens to parakeet seed to salmon fillets?”
He identified the biggest part of my conundrum: If saying “goodbye” forever to the china, glassware, collections of all things that serve to clutter every surface of our house, “collections” that impose daily clutter to my already confused mind, he would put in place a solution so smooth that I didn’t even realize it was going on.
He asked one day, “Do you see anything missing around here?” No. “What used to be in the bay window?” I didn’t know. “Hey! Where did that big space of empty shelves come from? Didn’t there used to be books on it?” I supposed so, but he said it had been empty for a month. Hadn’t I noticed?
What was going on here? My surroundings seemed magically more relaxing, less confusing, but I couldn’t say why.
He had slowly and methodically packed things up — wrapped them carefully in newspaper, boxed them, labeled the boxes and stacked them in a closet in the basement.
He suggested that I not look at the boxes unless I was missing something in particular. Weeks went by. I missed nothing. Not the collection of Vaseline glass. Not even the portraits on a wall that were done of ourselves (for each other), and of my father, who once volunteered to sit for a painting class at the Rockport Art Association so many years ago.
I might never miss them or, in time, even remember them. They decorated a part of our life, a life that now reaches out to uncluttered spaces, more quiet moments, less racing around.
It’s a life we are lucky to have.
Gloucester resident Susan S. Emerson is a regular Times columnist.
