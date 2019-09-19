I could never be content living in a climate without four distinctly different seasons of weather, as we are so fortunate to experience every year. I love the changes we have in our northeast New England edge of the country. I anticipate, and then tire of, each of them as they come and go. It’s here that we experience the most dramatic variations in the foliage of trees and bushes.
Earlier this week, I sat outside on our deck watching the morning sun filter through the dense, deep purple leaves of my neighbor’s towering, proud red maple tree. It was a dazzling sight to behold.
In a couple of weeks from now, those tens of thousands of leaves will dry, turn brown, curl and begin to fall to the ground, at first daintily, then fast and furiously as the first windy days of autumn arrive. They will be whipped off as if in a giant blender, and then fall to the ground. Little kids will revel in running through them, kicking up a storm.
If we hadn’t yet brought inside our potted plants that have spent the summer outside languishing in the heat of summer, we had better get to it! A single night of a surprise frost could kill them off.
I welcome, in the New England autumn, the changes in the shape (or absence) of clouds, of the color of the ocean. I remember, as a child, going with my mother for walks across Cape Hedge, Good Harbor and Wingaersheek Beaches without whining that the bottoms of my feet were burning.
Mum loved to hit the beaches to swim after “those summer people” had gone. If the water was too cold for swimming, we would turn to picking weeds: wild red berries, bayberries, beach roses and pods, dried milkweed, marsh grasses, and cattails all went into her fall arrangements. That was before there was the concern of disturbing the sand dunes was realized.
We in New England always hope for “a tease or two” of warmer days, or maybe even a week, in autumn; it’s a last-ditch chance to hold on to the lazy days of summer.
For many years, my husband and I used to dig, manage and enjoy a vegetable garden. Over the years, it shrank, first giving way to a swimming pool. A second location was in the previous owners’ horse paddock, where our “crops” consisted of zucchini, pumpkins and tomatoes.
Now we have conceded that it’s no longer such fun as it once was to: turn over, weed, water and gather the garden’s offerings. Instead, it seemed much more in tune to our energy level to buy and cherry tomato plants and just plop them into pots outside the back door. Truth be told, we might have harvested about 15 or 20 tomatoes (two salads’ worth, but so sweet and succulent). I was content with our harvest, and with knowing some unknown wild creature would enjoy the remainder. It was watching the tomatoes grow and ripen that I’ll most remember.
We have totally lost interest in dealing with the seven tiny green ones still clinging to their stalks. So, “‘Unknown Creature,’ the rest are up for grabs, yours for the taking!”
I have always welcomed the change into a new season and have come to appreciate each one more than ever. If autumn is my favorite, perhaps it’s because it’s the season of my birth. Or, maybe it’s the realization that one’s seasons are numbered after entering one’s 70s. Perhaps it’s because all four of our parents died in their 70s, giving me the “heads-up” that each day comes hoping to be appreciated.
Or perhaps, on a lighter level, it’s because being retired and in pretty good health (if you don’t count forgetting everything) gives me the time I never had to savor every day with its offerings, however big or small they may be they may be.
Each small pleasure deserves a bow. This one sees me sniffing, my nose up in the air like a pooch, as my husband broils lamb chops. I’m sitting outside on the deck with long pants and long-sleeved jersey, but with bare feet, sipping a glass of cold white wine.
I look forward to the chops and the fresh green beans. I remind myself how lovely it is to sit outside with no humidity. I listen to the rhythm of end-of-day traffic swooshing over the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge, bringing the workforce home to Cape Ann. I’m glad that I’m already here.
It’s one of those moments that make one grateful for, well, “one of those moments.” We just don’t know how many such moments are left for us; we just don’t. So that’s why I hold on to it, and give it a bow.
Gloucester resident Susan S. Emerson is a regular Times columnist.
