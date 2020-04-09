Back in February, when I was routinely watering my houseplants, I noticed a slender blade of grass growing in each of the hibiscus plants that had spent the summer and early autumn of 2019 outside on our deck.
By the time I had watered all of the other plants in the house, I’d forgotten to go back and pluck out the grass. A couple of weeks later, when watering again, I saw that those tiny blades had shot up 2 inches and were sturdier than your typical blades of grass.
I wondered if when I had planted flower seeds last spring, perhaps a couple might have blown into the pots with the hibiscus plants and rooted. So I left them there, curious to see if they would flower and what that flower might be.
By early March, both the stems — and the “plot” — had thickened. The stems had grown to a height of 5 or 6 inches and were very sturdy now, each showing little nubs with the promise of something, but of what I still didn’t know.
In the following weeks, the “nubs” morphed into tiny leaves, which grew astonishingly fast by the day. There was no mistaking it; they were oak leaves! I surmised that a squirrel had carefully buried acorns in the pots back on a sunny day last October, expecting to retrieve them on a cold February day. I was only a little disappointed that I had unwittingly foiled his plan.
I called out to my husband, “Hey! Guess what? We have two oak trees growing in our house!”
“OK, I guess. Good for us?” he said. Nobody gets as excited about these matters as I do.
I’ll do my duty owed to Mother Nature and dig them out of the hibiscus pots soon and transplant them somewhere outside where there’s the space they will need if, indeed, they do survive. I don’t know if they will, since they didn’t enjoy that stage of dormancy that the cold winter soil affords.
I would be remiss if I sent in a column this week that didn’t acknowledge the effects of the coronavirus, but then I thought, surely some readers might enjoy a diversion from the constant, dismal bombardment of virus updates. The endless wonders of nature are a balm that always ground me, and I welcomed my discovery.
I hope I live long enough to see my two little saplings spread their tiny roots into and through the ground. I will watch and applaud their efforts to compete for their space in the earth, to survive and, hopefully, to flourish. Perhaps they will even grow a tender limb or two while I’m still on the earth.
This is a tense and frightening time for us — for the country and now for the world. People are anxious and uncertain; we are repeatedly warned sternly to avoid touching others or their things.
Staying “in place” has been, and remains, the best we can hope to do to remain safe. And still, the virus claims more lives every day.
The coronavirus is a threat like we have never experienced, as the borders of our personal spaces continue to shrink exponentially. We take heart that it has apparently run its course in other places on the globe, but are fearful that it may return, even to them. Since it has no history, its grasp remains a mystery.
In times of catastrophe, we must endeavor to follow the constraints indicated and to remain grounded.
For me, nothing could be more grounding than to watch the journey of a tiny oak tree that was a slender sapling, that was a fragile stem, that was an acorn that I rescued.
Gloucester resident Susan S. Emerson is a regular Times columnist.
