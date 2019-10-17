We live in a big, old house with many rooms. The walls are pretty much covered with paintings and prints that we have collected and framed and a scattering of photographs of family. Some we have collected during a 52-year marriage. Others, we inherited from our parents.
Some remind us of our travels. But the ones I love most are the works by local artists of local scenes. I find myself standing before an oil painting of Lobster Cove by Michael Stoffa — so real I can feel the bottoms of my feet navigating around the stones on the shore to reach the cool water.
Some of the photos are of relatives who have passed on. As I move from one room to the next, the framed photographs of family, predominantly our children and grandchildren, watch me. They dot the landscape of the interior of our house, capturing everyone at various stages of their lives, as we expect photographs to do.
When I am away and missing them, I can close my eyes and visualize every face as it looked when we left on some trip and waved goodbye, or precisely as it hung on the wall or rested on an end table.
So I did a double take when I came upon a plastic bag of photos in the back of a bottom drawer of an old dresser we were retiring. The parcel was not huge, but its photos spanned more than a century.
Those pictures of not only our kids, ranging from birth to perhaps 10, also include our own siblings and our parents. Most, I never remember seeing, so long had they waited rediscovery some day. What day, and for whom?
Perhaps we ran out of frames, or maybe of table space. There was a christening photo, with cardboard backing, of my husband’s father in 1916 at the age of perhaps 5 or 6 months. There were “first day of school” pictures of our own kids and their neighboring pals with whom they’d walk from Wolf Hill to the bus stop, unaccompanied by embarrassing parents who would likely wave goodbye until the bus was out of sight.
An enlargement of my dad, holding a tennis racket in one hand as he stooped over to offer an apple to an enormous black-and-white cow through a barbed-wire fence, made me wonder what that was all about!
Our two boys at the ages of probably 6 and 9 sit balanced atop a mound of cannonballs at a fort in Puerto Rico. Another one showed our first granddaughter in a velvet party dress, before she could walk, holding her brother’s plastic baseball bat.
A formal black-and-white studio photograph, circa 1927, captured the three Haselgard sisters: Eva, Isabel and Theora of Wheeler Point (my mother the youngest at age 4 or 5).
The rediscovery of this little parcel of forgotten photos, reaching back from 1916 to about 10 years ago, gave my husband an idea for a project. He would effect a rotation system for our favorite photographs, replacing the “familiar” with the “forgotten.” We could do it not only once, but often. It would be better than watching television!
The “rotation” is new and working out well; it’s like a work in progress. It makes me smile when I encounter “new faces” in the frames. Every week or so, one or all three of my adult children look back at me, smiling from a different decade of their lives.
Sometimes, I see photos I haven’t seen in years, and I’m not sure which child it is because the oldest and the youngest looked very much the same in their first couple of months.
But sometimes, a picture captures an expression that gives away the identity, unmistakably. I love this jumble of my brain. Where was the picture taken? Why was he or she crying?
Although I coined the words “frame status” for the photos that become put on display, I, myself, couldn’t choose.
Gloucester resident Susan S. Emerson is a regular Times columnist.
